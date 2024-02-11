Compound (COMP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $23.77 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Compound token can now be bought for about $55.36 or 0.00114581 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $446.83 million and approximately $23.77 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00033538 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00020930 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007363 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000091 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 36.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,071,681 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,071,680.98764074 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 55.80693348 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 459 active market(s) with $29,648,381.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

