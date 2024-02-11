Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $82.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.96 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. On average, analysts expect Computer Programs and Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Computer Programs and Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $148.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.30 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average is $14.15. Computer Programs and Systems has a one year low of $9.16 and a one year high of $31.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Computer Programs and Systems

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CPSI. Stephens cut their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Computer Programs and Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

