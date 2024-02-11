Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Confluent from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Capital One Financial raised shares of Confluent from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.42.

Get Confluent alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Confluent

Confluent Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

CFLT stock opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 0.69. Confluent has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98.

In related news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $203,622.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 409,442 shares in the company, valued at $9,806,135.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $203,622.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 409,442 shares in the company, valued at $9,806,135.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $79,415.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 127,265 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,673.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 439,216 shares of company stock worth $10,241,051. 22.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Confluent by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Confluent by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth about $1,170,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Confluent in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.