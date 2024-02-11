Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Consolidated Water in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Research analyst T. Sarawagi now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.73. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Water’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $49.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.02 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 13.69%.

CWCO stock opened at $30.26 on Friday. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $38.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Consolidated Water during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

