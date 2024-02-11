Contrasting Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) & Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP)

Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) and Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.9% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Arteris shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of Arteris shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Ascent Solar Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ascent Solar Technologies and Arteris, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Arteris 0 0 3 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Arteris has a consensus target price of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 124.77%. Given Arteris’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arteris is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arteris has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Arteris’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Solar Technologies $1.22 million 2.04 -$19.75 million ($134.04) -0.01 Arteris $52.37 million 4.91 -$27.39 million ($0.96) -7.26

Ascent Solar Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arteris. Arteris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ascent Solar Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Arteris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Solar Technologies -3,662.39% -7,017.74% -122.29% Arteris -64.06% -109.33% -29.94%

Summary

Arteris beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells copper-indium-gallium-diselenide photovoltaic products for agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles applications. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

About Arteris

(Get Free Report)

Arteris, Inc. provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP. Its products include FlexNoC and FlexWay silicon-proven interconnect IP products; Ncore, a silicon-proven and cache coherent interconnect IP product that provides scalable, configurable, and area efficient characteristics; and CodaCache, a last-level cache semiconductor IP product. The company also offers IP deployment products comprising Magillem Connectivity that shortens and streamlines the SoC integration process; Magillem Registers and CSRCompiler that addresses hardware-software integration challenges for SoCs; and Harmony Trace that provides an enterprise-level server-based application with a web-based user interface. The company serves semiconductor manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, hyperscale system houses, semiconductor design houses, and other producers of electronic systems. Arteris, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.