Cosmos (ATOM) 24-Hour Volume Tops $145.61 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $9.86 or 0.00020416 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and approximately $145.61 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00082980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00027234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006546 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006378 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000784 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 386,021,488 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

