Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3.97. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $77.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Trading of Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

