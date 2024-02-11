CRH (NYSE:CRH) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CRH in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on CRH in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on CRH in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.70.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $73.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.75 and a 200 day moving average of $61.30. CRH has a 52 week low of $45.79 and a 52 week high of $75.38.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

