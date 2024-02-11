Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) vs. FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF) Head-To-Head Review

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) and FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Cronos Group has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FitLife Brands has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.6% of Cronos Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Cronos Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.2% of FitLife Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group $91.90 million 9.17 -$168.73 million ($0.28) -7.89 FitLife Brands $28.80 million 3.48 $4.43 million $0.88 25.57

This table compares Cronos Group and FitLife Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

FitLife Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cronos Group. Cronos Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FitLife Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cronos Group and FitLife Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group 1 0 3 0 2.50 FitLife Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cronos Group presently has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 24.43%. Given Cronos Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cronos Group is more favorable than FitLife Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Cronos Group and FitLife Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group -124.40% -6.84% -6.60% FitLife Brands 9.58% 24.46% 14.35%

Summary

FitLife Brands beats Cronos Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cronos Group

(Get Free Report)

Cronos Group Inc. operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets. It sells cannabis and cannabis products, including dried cannabis, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates, and cannabis extracts through wholesale and direct-to-client channels under its wellness platform, PEACE NATURALS; and operates under adult-use brands, Spinach. Cronos Group Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About FitLife Brands

(Get Free Report)

FitLife Brands, Inc. provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and sports nutritional products, meal replacement, and energy and weight loss products. It markets its products under the brand names of NDS Nutrition, PMD Sports, SirenLabs, CoreActive, Nutrology, Metis Nutrition, iSatori, BioGenetic Laboratories, and Energize through franchised stores, as well as through retail locations, which include specialty, mass, and online. The company was formerly known as Bond Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to FitLife Brands, Inc. in September 2013. FitLife Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.