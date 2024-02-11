CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS opened at $53.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.65. CSG Systems International has a 1-year low of $45.27 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $273.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.92 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 5.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 23,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

