CTS (NYSE:CTS) Stock Rating Lowered by Sidoti

Sidoti lowered shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

CTS has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of CTS from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of CTS from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CTS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

CTS Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE:CTS opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.25 and a 200 day moving average of $41.80. CTS has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $124.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.51 million. CTS had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CTS will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. CTS’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CTS by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,316,000 after acquiring an additional 162,871 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CTS by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,150,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,276,000 after purchasing an additional 59,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,729,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,947,000 after purchasing an additional 122,600 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of CTS by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,249,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,138,000 after purchasing an additional 116,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in CTS by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,235,401 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,566,000 after buying an additional 27,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

