CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.11.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $76.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $90.60. The company has a market capitalization of $96.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.01.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in CVS Health by 573.2% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

