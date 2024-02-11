CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Cut to $84.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $84.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CVS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.11.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $76.32 on Thursday. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $90.60. The company has a market cap of $96.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.01.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 43,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,385 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 26.5% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 991,601 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $69,261,000 after purchasing an additional 207,702 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 50,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 73,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $4,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

