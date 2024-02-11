DA Davidson Raises Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Price Target to $13.00

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SBH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sally Beauty from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sally Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.48. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $17.56.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Denise Paulonis acquired 4,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $45,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 170,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,625.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sally Beauty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 143.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 126.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

