DA Davidson Weighs in on Rapid7, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Rapid7 in a research report issued on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Rapid7’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RPD. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $61.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 1.04. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $61.54.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.52 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $912,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,026,359.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,631,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

