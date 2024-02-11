Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Director Teri List Sells 3,289 Shares

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $242.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $179.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $249.89.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.02%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 344.8% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

