Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Sells $17,306,953.30 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $17,306,953.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,825,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Olivier Pomel sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $9,613,609.62.

On Monday, December 4th, Olivier Pomel sold 104,346 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $12,235,611.96.

Shares of DDOG opened at $134.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.49. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $137.93. The stock has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,124.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.03.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

