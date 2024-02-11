Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $960.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $26.57 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $7.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $16.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $29.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $32.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $825.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $665.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $846.77.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $845.22 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $395.90 and a 1 year high of $903.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $726.69 and a 200 day moving average of $614.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 26.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $882,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

