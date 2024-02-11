Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) Price Hits $0.0262 on Top Exchanges

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Dejitaru Tsuka has a market cap of $26.20 million and $994,440.93 worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can now be purchased for about $0.0262 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dejitaru Tsuka alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dejitaru Tsuka Profile

Dejitaru Tsuka’s launch date was May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Dejitaru Tsuka is www.dejitarutsuka.io. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official message board is medium.com/@dejitarutsukasangha. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @dejitaru_tsuka and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dejitaru Tsuka

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.03026109 USD and is up 8.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $838,572.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dejitarutsuka.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dejitaru Tsuka directly using U.S. dollars.

