Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,741,941 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 467,443 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $794,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,161,556 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $299,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 830,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $114,919,000 after purchasing an additional 69,388 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $433,000. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.3% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 26.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,068,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $147,926,000 after purchasing an additional 223,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT traded up $11.95 on Friday, hitting $185.84. 9,539,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,930,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.18 and its 200 day moving average is $149.42. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $186.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

