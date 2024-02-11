Deutsche Bank AG Has $2.86 Billion Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1,947.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,225,771 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group makes up approximately 1.6% of Deutsche Bank AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Deutsche Bank AG owned 6.15% of TransDigm Group worth $2,859,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG traded down $8.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,119.89. 283,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,200. The firm has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,031.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $935.60. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $686.46 and a 12 month high of $1,155.24.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total value of $3,066,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,244. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total value of $3,066,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,244. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total transaction of $6,214,592.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $21,269,384.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,560 shares of company stock valued at $153,407,756 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,180.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,080.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TDG

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.