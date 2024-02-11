Deutsche Bank AG Has $471.67 Million Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,567,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,288,749 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 2.78% of CenterPoint Energy worth $471,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.73.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CNP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.53. 2,595,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,007,097. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $31.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Christopher A. Foster acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,173.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David J. Lesar bought 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $1,003,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher A. Foster bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,173.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

