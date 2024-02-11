Deutsche Bank AG Sells 126,781 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,577,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 126,781 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 0.6% of Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,109,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 14,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. RS Crum Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 55,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.95.

Chevron Trading Down 2.0 %

Chevron stock traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.04. 9,194,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,703,047. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $173.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.17%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.