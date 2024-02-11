Deutsche Bank AG Sells 270,232 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,326,368 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 270,232 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.51% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $461,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.2% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 450 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,910 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $780,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $1,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $422.91. 1,169,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $108.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $411.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $283.60 and a 52 week high of $448.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on VRTX. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target (up previously from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $332.00 to $379.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $412.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.