Deutsche Bank AG Sells 299,198 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 812,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 299,198 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.87% of Equinix worth $589,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 485.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.66, for a total transaction of $505,227.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,581.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 624 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.66, for a total value of $505,227.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,581.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,274 shares of company stock worth $13,041,707. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Equinix from $720.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $839.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Equinix

Equinix Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $855.76. The company had a trading volume of 394,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,553. The company has a market cap of $80.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $661.66 and a 1 year high of $859.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $812.38 and a 200 day moving average of $778.07.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.