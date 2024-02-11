Deutsche Bank AG Sells 350,874 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,178,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,874 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $567,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 8.9% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 26,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 76,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 306,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 572,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.17. 7,425,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,128,022. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.82. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $99.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.