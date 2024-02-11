Deutsche Bank AG Sells 523,691 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,821,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 523,691 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.53% of Amgen worth $758,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 520.0% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, October 20th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN traded down $3.73 on Friday, reaching $291.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,341,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,391. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $329.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $295.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.47. The company has a market cap of $155.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

