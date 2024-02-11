Deutsche Bank AG Sells 5,710,843 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,682,780 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,710,843 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.35% of Intel worth $521,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.31. 51,192,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,323,948. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.00 and its 200 day moving average is $40.06. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.48.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

