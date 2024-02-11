Deutsche Bank AG Sells 730,258 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,450,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 730,258 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in NiSource were worth $455,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 41.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NI stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,515,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,915,920. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average is $26.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 71.14%.

NI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on NiSource in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

In related news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

