Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.19. 1,223,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,507. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.33 and a 1-year high of $148.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.85.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. HSBC started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.93.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

