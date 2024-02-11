Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DLR. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.93.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of DLR stock opened at $147.19 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $148.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 51.29, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 170.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,141,890,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,508,919,000 after buying an additional 3,245,264 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,324,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,070,000 after buying an additional 3,118,791 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,590,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7,454.2% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,263,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,868,000 after buying an additional 1,246,720 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.