Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DCOM

Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance

DCOM opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $32.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $167.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 27,068 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $622,564.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,015,221 shares in the company, valued at $23,350,083. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCOM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5,344.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dime Community Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.