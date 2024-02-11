Dimension Capital Management LLC Sells 2,384 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Dimension Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 3.0% of Dimension Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 113.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after buying an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 296.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,663,000 after buying an additional 7,868,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at about $319,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $4.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $437.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,943,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,375,080. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $410.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $384.30. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $285.19 and a fifty-two week high of $437.85.

Invesco QQQ Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

