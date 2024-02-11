Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Shares Purchased by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $107,000.

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $25.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.42. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

