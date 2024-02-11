Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $133.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $105.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $114.24.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $109.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.06. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $79.04 and a one year high of $122.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.98 and its 200 day moving average is $96.07.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 21.81%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

