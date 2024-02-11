Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Holdings Cut by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,130 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Dover were worth $21,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Dover by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Dover by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 79,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel boosted its position in shares of Dover by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 137,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,329,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Stock Up 0.3 %

Dover stock opened at $160.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $162.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.13%.

Insider Activity

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.18.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

