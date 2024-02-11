DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET) Stake Lowered by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC reduced its stake in shares of DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET – Free Report) by 49.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,427 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 0.72% of DUET Acquisition worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DUET Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $5,402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of DUET Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,732,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of DUET Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,956,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DUET Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,031,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DUET Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,628,000. 62.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DUET stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. DUET Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80.

DUET Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

