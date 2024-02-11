Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.50.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Dynatrace
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 431.8% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dynatrace Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of DT stock opened at $53.80 on Tuesday. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $61.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.91.
Dynatrace Company Profile
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
