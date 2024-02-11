Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2024

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.160-1.180 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Dynatrace also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.26-$0.28 EPS.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of DT stock opened at $53.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.52, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.13. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dynatrace

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,371,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,115 shares in the company, valued at $29,076,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,371,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,115 shares in the company, valued at $29,076,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $371,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,896 shares of company stock worth $5,207,653. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter worth $87,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.