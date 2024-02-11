Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.160-1.180 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Dynatrace also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.26-$0.28 EPS.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of DT stock opened at $53.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.52, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.13. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,371,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,115 shares in the company, valued at $29,076,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,371,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,115 shares in the company, valued at $29,076,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $371,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,896 shares of company stock worth $5,207,653. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter worth $87,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

