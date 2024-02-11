e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) PT Raised to $184.00 at Morgan Stanley

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $184.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $162.58.

NYSE ELF opened at $174.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.31. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $67.59 and a one year high of $175.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total transaction of $30,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,880,687.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $4,458,503.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,992,109.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total value of $30,506.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,880,687.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,082,191. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

