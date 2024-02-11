Easyhotel (LON:EZH) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $76.00

Easyhotel PLC (LON:EZH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 76 ($0.95) and traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.88). Easyhotel shares last traded at GBX 76 ($0.95), with a volume of 69,601 shares changing hands.

Easyhotel Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £119.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 76.

About Easyhotel

easyHotel plc owns, develops, operates, and franchises hotels in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Owned properties and Franchising. The company operates its hotels under the easyHotel brand. As of December 18, 2018, it operated 10 owned hotels with 1,130 rooms; and 24 franchised hotels with 2,039 rooms.

See Also

