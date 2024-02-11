Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.05

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.05 and traded as high as $13.37. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund shares last traded at $13.35, with a volume of 82,081 shares traded.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.96.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.0932 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
