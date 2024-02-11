Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives $15.73 Average Price Target from Analysts

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.73.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EDIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Editas Medicine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Editas Medicine from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.96. Editas Medicine has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $11.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

