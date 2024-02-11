Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $85.01 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $94.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,545.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 7,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $609,991.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,421. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,545.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,339 shares of company stock worth $10,324,578 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

