eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.050-0.070 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.6 million-$23.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.3 million. eGain also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.290-0.310 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EGAN. TheStreet upgraded shares of eGain from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eGain has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of EGAN stock traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.78. 407,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,731. The company has a market capitalization of $181.98 million, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.65. eGain has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $9.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.04.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of eGain in the first quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in eGain by 503.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in eGain by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in eGain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 388.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. 59.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

