eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.290-0.310 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $92.0 million-$93.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.2 million. eGain also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.050-0.070 EPS.

eGain Price Performance

NASDAQ:EGAN traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,731. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $181.98 million, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.65. eGain has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $9.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on EGAN shares. TheStreet raised eGain from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eGain currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eGain

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of eGain by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,171,000 after acquiring an additional 382,614 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in eGain by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,052,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 322,759 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP raised its holdings in eGain by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 533,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 180,312 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of eGain by 181.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 84,100 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 658,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 79,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

