Ekaterina Malievskaia Sells 19,853 Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Stock

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) Director Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 19,853 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $210,243.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,144,994 shares in the company, valued at $43,895,486.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Ekaterina Malievskaia also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 13th, Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 2,855 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $22,326.10.
NASDAQ CMPS opened at $10.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a current ratio of 18.55. COMPASS Pathways plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.
