Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) PT Raised to $18.00

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) had its target price increased by CIBC from $16.50 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EGO. Stifel Canada downgraded Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.13.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

NYSE:EGO opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $13.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 682.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Featured Stories

