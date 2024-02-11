Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) & Electriq Power (NYSE:ELIQ) Financial Analysis

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) and Electriq Power (NYSE:ELIQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Electrovaya and Electriq Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electrovaya -6.60% -50.02% -8.98% Electriq Power N/A -4.65% -12.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Electrovaya and Electriq Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electrovaya 0 0 2 0 3.00 Electriq Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Electrovaya currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 206.60%. Given Electrovaya’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Electrovaya is more favorable than Electriq Power.

81.3% of Electriq Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.4% of Electriq Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Electrovaya and Electriq Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electrovaya $44.06 million 3.26 -$1.48 million N/A N/A Electriq Power N/A N/A $10.44 million N/A N/A

Electriq Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Electrovaya.

Summary

Electriq Power beats Electrovaya on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties. The company was formerly known as Electrofuel Inc. and changed its name to Electrovaya Inc. in March 2002. Electrovaya Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Electriq Power

Electriq Power Holdings, Inc. provides turnkey intelligent energy storage and management solutions for homes and small businesses. The company offers PowerPod2, a smart home battery backup system. Its solutions enable cities, municipalities, and utilities to provide constituents with a path to sustainable and resilient sources of energy. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

