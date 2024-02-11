Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Receives $564.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $564.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELV. StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.8 %

ELV stock opened at $506.08 on Friday. Elevance Health has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $506.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $478.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $118.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Elevance Health will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevance Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELV. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 266.7% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.